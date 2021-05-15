Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
April 29
• Sara Beth Edge, Tellico Plains, a boy, Elijah Remington Lee Edge
May 3
• Melanie Lynn Van Ry Kilby and Christopher Dale Kilby, Maryville, a girl, Minnie Jo Kilby
• Miranda Makayla Lindsey and Brandon Phillip Cooper, Maryville, a girl, Harlee Mae Cooper
• Brittney Tyann Cansler, Lenoir City, a girl, Zoey Daniella Cansler
May 5
• Savannah Marie Stephens and Charles Joseph Latham, Knoxville, a girl, Katherine Rose Latham
May 6
• Madison Taylor Brown Woods and Jesse Barry Woods, Maryville, a boy, Bradley Thomas Woods
May 12
• Haley Danelle Thomas and David Jordan Matthews, Knoxville, a boy, Skyler Travis Matthews
University of Tennessee Medical Center
April 7
• Katie Bryant and Timothy Bryant, Greenback, a girl, Jemma Renee Bryant
April 11
• Kailie Werner and Joel Werner, Maryville, a boy, Jack Arthur Werner
