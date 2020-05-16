Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 1
• Bridget Renee Nuchols Long and Michael David Long, a boy, Jace Michael Long
• Sarah Marie West and Timothy Jordan Baker, Vonore, a girl, Jordyn Marie Baker
May 2
• Rachel Dawn Hawkins and Rodney Keith Carter, Maryville, a girl, Emma Elizabeth Grace Carter
May 3
• Angela Rhea Setzer, Maryville, a girl, Lorelia Renne Setzer
May 4
• Patience Leigh Cook Amburn and Daniel Leon Palmer Amburn, Vonore, a boy, Maverick Cole Amburn
• Rachel Elizabeth Brown and Joshua Aaron Wells, Knoxville, a boy, Winston Thomas Wells
• Michelle Lynn Dunkin Prach and David Mic Prach, a girl, Savannah Olivia Prach
May 5
• Kayla Nicole Nuchols and James Davon Zachery, Maryville, a boy, Zane Alexander Zachery
May 6
• Andrea Lynn Beilstein and Cody Ray Self, Maryville, a boy, Waylon Cash Self
May 7
• Destiny Elizabeth Tritt, Maryville, a girl, Lilith Victoria Tritt
• Janie Ailene Hemming Duncan and Benjamin Hunter Duncan, Madisonville, a girl, Claire Elane Duncan
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 8
• Shelby Bach and Korey Bach, Maryville, a boy, Beckham Isaiah William Bach
May 10
• Karly Fuchs and Joseph Fuchs, Maryville, twins, Piper Saige and Daphne Claire Fuchs
May 12
• Chelsea Teffeteller and Dillan Teffeteller, Friendsville, a boy, Arlo Rex Teffeteller
May 13
• Katrina Weeks and John Weeks, Greenback, a girl, Lily Anne Weeks
May 14
• Stephanie Millar and Russell Millar, Maryville, a girl, Karley Grace Millar
• Carmen Garcia Aldana and Pablo Silva Salazar, Maryville, a girl, Victoria Alice Silva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.