Births

Blount Memorial Hospital 

May 1

• Bridget Renee Nuchols Long and Michael David Long, a boy, Jace Michael Long

• Sarah Marie West and Timothy Jordan Baker, Vonore, a girl, Jordyn Marie Baker

May 2

• Rachel Dawn Hawkins and Rodney Keith Carter, Maryville, a girl, Emma Elizabeth Grace Carter

May 3

• Angela Rhea Setzer, Maryville, a girl, Lorelia Renne Setzer

May 4

• Patience Leigh Cook Amburn and Daniel Leon Palmer Amburn, Vonore, a boy, Maverick Cole Amburn

• Rachel Elizabeth Brown and Joshua Aaron Wells, Knoxville, a boy, Winston Thomas Wells

• Michelle Lynn Dunkin Prach and David Mic Prach, a girl, Savannah Olivia Prach

May 5

• Kayla Nicole Nuchols and James Davon Zachery, Maryville, a boy, Zane Alexander Zachery

May 6

• Andrea Lynn Beilstein and Cody Ray Self, Maryville, a boy, Waylon Cash Self

May 7

• Destiny Elizabeth Tritt, Maryville, a girl, Lilith Victoria Tritt 

• Janie Ailene Hemming Duncan and Benjamin Hunter Duncan, Madisonville, a girl, Claire Elane Duncan 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

May 8

• Shelby Bach and Korey Bach, Maryville, a boy, Beckham Isaiah William Bach

May 10

• Karly Fuchs and Joseph Fuchs, Maryville, twins, Piper Saige and Daphne Claire Fuchs

May 12

• Chelsea Teffeteller and Dillan Teffeteller, Friendsville, a boy, Arlo Rex Teffeteller

May 13

• Katrina Weeks and John Weeks, Greenback, a girl, Lily Anne Weeks

May 14

• Stephanie Millar and Russell Millar, Maryville, a girl, Karley Grace Millar

• Carmen Garcia Aldana and Pablo Silva Salazar, Maryville, a girl, Victoria Alice Silva

