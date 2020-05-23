Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 10
• Jordan Kiley Maxwell, Madisonville, a girl, Addison Kate Maxwell
May 11
• Teleah Janell Burns and Jordan Lee Burns, a boy, Oliver James Burns
May 13
• Kalen Brianna Hurst Widener and Gaglyn Randall Norman, Loudon, a girl, Iraya Zelphia Norman
• Holly Lynn Brickey Erlacher and Mitchell Ryan Erlacher, Friendsville, a girl, Amelia Lynn Erlacher
• Melanie Hope Matthews, Maryville, a boy, Jessie James Matthews
May 14
• Dakota-Skye Marie Williams and LaJuan DeWayne Warfield, Alcoa, a girl, Mya Marie Warfield
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 13
• Elizabeth Russell and Steven Hastings, Maryville, a boy, Cayden Nicholas Hastings
May 15
• Brandi Leach and Timothy Garland, Maryville, a girl, Elliana Briar Garland
May 17
• McKenzie Kilgore and Kate Kilgore, Maryville, a girl, Lily Bella Kilgore
• Brianna Coffman and Elijah Lambert, Maryville, a boy, Reid Oliver Lambert
May 19
• Hannah Bryant and Christopher Rossell, Louisville, a girl, Ember Ridge Rossell
