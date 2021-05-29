Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 22
• Casey Henry and Kyle Henry, Alcoa, a girl, Presley Miette Henry
• Brigitt Moore and Eric Moore Jr. Greenback, a boy, Odin Jace Moore
May 24
• Lynsey Graham and Jeremy Graham, Maryville, a girl, Ava Ruth Lane Graham
May 27
• Rachael Henry and Tanner Henry, Greenback, a girl, Eden Ruth Henry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.