Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
May 15
• Brandie Nichole Hollis Russell and Tanner Paul Townsend, Maryville, a girl, Mallory Ellen Townsend
May 16
• Natasha Ann O'Neal Cable and George Franklin Cable, Maryville, a boy, Micah Dawson Cable
May 18
• Kasie Cheyanne Headrick, Greenback, a girl, Ember Cheyenne Headrick
May 19
• Jelica Kay Fuller Duggan and Adam Reed Duggan, Alcoa, a girl, Sophia Kay Duggan
May 20
• Lauren Hope Allmon Francis and Ross David Francis, Maryville, a boy, Camden David Francis
May 22
• Baylee Shay Slaughter Smith and John Brandon Smith, Maryville, a boy, Baxley Wayne Smith
• Destiny Lynn Pryor Hutsell and Robert Lynn Hutsell, a girl, Andie Lynn Hutsell
University of Tennessee Medical Center
May 26
• Emily Bryant and Jacob Lane, Maryville, a girl, Josephine Inez Reva Lane
May 27
• Susanna Waters and Brian Waters, Alcoa, a girl, Anna Kathleen Waters
