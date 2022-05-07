Births

Blount Memorial

April 23

• Caleah Deann Goss and Christian Stivinsanchez Palacious, Maryville, a boy, Conner Lashawn Goss-Sanchez

April 25

• Macie Elizabeth McLemore and Jason Edward Teffeteller, Maryville, a girl, Haisley Makayla-Faith Teffeteller

April 26

• Kaley Michelle Crawford and Shane Weeks, Maryville, a boy, Wyatt Asher Weeks

• Adrianna Beatrice Blanchette and Luis Quintana Jr., Maryville, a girl, Evelyn Rose Quintana

April 28

• Lindsey Joy Garland and Harliss Randy Hawkins, Maryville, a boy, Malakai Thomas Hawkins

