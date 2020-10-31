Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Oct. 20
• Danae Michelle Hicks Russell and Jacob Glenn Russell, Maryville, a boy, Lincoln James Russell
Oct. 21
• Kellie VanWoerkom Lucas and Travis David Lucas, Maryville, a boy, Anders Winston Lucas
• Kayla Mae Hill Schmidt and Dustin Ray Colwell, Morristown, a girl, Daelin Rae Colwell
• Haley Marie Harris King and Tyler Edwin King, Tellico Plains, a boy, Landon Mitchell King
Oct. 22
• Mildred Del Carmen De Leon and Ruben Riveros Magos, Maryville, a girl, Zoe Sofia Riveros
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Oct. 24
• Kayla Kennedy and Christopher Kennedy, Louisville, a boy, Owen Wade Kennedy
Oct. 25
• Elizabeth Loveday and Chad Loveday, Maryville, a boy, Colin Wyatt Loveday
Oct. 26
• Tiffany Boudreau and Cody Boudreau, Maryville, a girl, Ramsi James Boudreau
