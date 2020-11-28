Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Nov. 20
• Kayla Parrott and Michael True Jr., Maryville, a boy, Michael Anthony True III
• Elizabeth Scharschu and Alton Scharschu, Maryville, a boy, Griffin Robert Scharschu
Nov. 21
• Chandler McCarter and Caleb McCarter, Maryville, a girl, Ellie Mae McCarter
• Andrea Ratliff, Louisville, a boy, David Orion Ratliff
Nov. 23
• Kaitlyn Burgess and Robert Burgess, Maryville, a boy, Anthony Lee Burgess
Nov. 24
• Maribel Lewallen and Robert Lewallen, Alcoa, a boy, Mason Dean Lewallen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.