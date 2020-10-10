Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Oct. 3
• Ashley Travis and Taylor Travis, Maryville, a boy, Barrett Michael Travis
Oct. 6
• Samantha Veals and Jason Latham, Friendsville, a girl, Journey Nicole Latham
• Sandra Ramirez and Samuel Ramirez, Maryville, a girl, Abigail Roseanne Ramirez
Oct. 8
• Maranda Sisler and Jeff Sisler, Louisville, a girl, Remi Faith Sisler
