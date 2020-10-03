Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 24
• Megan Kendel Maxwell and Brando Lee Isbill, Madisonville, a girl, Callie Baylor Isbill
Sept. 25
• Natalie Meagan Overholt Garner and Shannon Lee Garner, Maryville, a girl, Leia Victoria Garner
• Sara Beth Reeves Hensley and Joshua Lee Hensley, Louisville, Sadie Beth Hensley
Sept. 28
• Dreama Nichole Baker and Alexander Del Transito Revelo Argueta, Maryville, a girl, Mia Isabel Revelo
Sept. 29
• Summer Breeze Smith and Jameson Ellis Smith, Maryville, a boy, Parker Ellis Smith
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 24
• Carie Madison and Jacob Madison, Maryville, a girl, Harley Sky Madison
• Tara Orr and Daniel Orr, Maryville, a boy, Konnor Allen Orr
Sept. 26
• Joanna Irvine and Rhys Irvine, Louisville, a boy, Jayce Wingart Irvine
Sept. 27
• Evan Smith and Dylan Smith, Maryville, a girl, Waylyn Bea Smith
• Felecia Green and Austin Green, Maryville, a boy, Carter James Green
Sept. 28
• Chelsie Boring and Joshua Lowrimore, Maryville, a girl, Preslee Rita Grace Lowrimore
• Sandra Russell and Tracy Russell, Maryville, a boy, Damien Buddy Lawrence Russell
