Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Oct. 11
• Ramona Sue Ferguson Crawford and Benjamin Jared Crawford, Knoxville, a boy, Emmett Samuel Indy Crawford
• Katelyn Delores Potter Rousseau and Kenneth Bernard Rousseau, Alcoa, a boy, Jackson Elei Rousseau
Oct. 14
• Deanna Marie Tinker Poole and Adam Lee Poole, Maryville, a girl, Novella Rose Danielle Poole
