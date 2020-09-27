Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 11
• Abigail Fraire Organista and Juan Organista, Maryville, a boy, Josias Izhar Organista
Sept. 12
• Jessica Danielle Ownsby Breedlove and Jake Robert Breedlove, Maryville, a boy, Lincoln Elias Breedlove
Sept. 14
• Jessica Lorraine Perkins and Khristopher Robert Burk, Maryville, a boy, Nolan Thomas Perkins
Sept. 16
• Kassie Diana Clampet and Michael David Wakefield, Madisonville, a girl, Macie Brook Wakefield
Sept. 21
• Sierra Rose Lee Fickey and Steven Bradley Fickey, Lenoir City, a boy, Jack Elias Fickey
• Veronica Katheryn Tippitt and Christopher Gillette Thomas, Maryville, a girl, Autumn Rayne Thomas
Sept. 22
• Brittany Michelle Renaud and Aaron Matthew Teffeteller, Rockford, a girl, Allison Marie Lee Teffeteller
