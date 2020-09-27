Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Sept. 11

• Abigail Fraire Organista and Juan Organista, Maryville, a boy, Josias Izhar Organista

Sept. 12

• Jessica Danielle Ownsby Breedlove and Jake Robert Breedlove, Maryville, a boy, Lincoln Elias Breedlove

Sept. 14

• Jessica Lorraine Perkins and Khristopher Robert Burk, Maryville, a boy, Nolan Thomas Perkins

Sept. 16

• Kassie Diana Clampet and Michael David Wakefield, Madisonville, a girl, Macie Brook Wakefield

Sept. 21

• Sierra Rose Lee Fickey and Steven Bradley Fickey, Lenoir City, a boy, Jack Elias Fickey

• Veronica Katheryn Tippitt and Christopher Gillette Thomas, Maryville, a girl, Autumn Rayne Thomas

Sept. 22

• Brittany Michelle Renaud and Aaron Matthew Teffeteller, Rockford, a girl, Allison Marie Lee Teffeteller

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.