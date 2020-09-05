Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 22
• Destiny Sierra Effler and Zackary Robert Beauchamp, Maryville, a boy, Zarai Sage Beauchamp
Aug. 24
• Emily Rhea Goforth, Maryville, a girl, Matty Ann Goforth
Aug. 25
• Deanna Lee Middleton Echols and Randolph Thomas Echols, Louisville, a boy, Barrett Lawson Echols
Aug. 26
• Chelsea Nicole Traylor White and Donovan Michael White, Maryville, a boy, Dustin Lee White
• Amanda Lee Berry and Clifford Ross Boling, Maryville, a boy, Easton Cash Boling
Aug. 27
• Brianna Elizabeth Merrill Cook and Andrew David Cook, Maryville, a girl, Mathilda Helen Cook
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 27
• Whitney Blaylock and Logan Blaylock, Maryville, a boy, Bryson Phoenix Blaylock
Aug. 28
• Katey Rossie and Daniel Rossie, Maryville, a boy, Grant Thomas Rossie
• Autumn Mallernee and Eric Mallernee, Maryville, a boy, Thor Ethan Mallernee
Aug. 29
• Madison Collins and Quinton Smith, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer James Smith
• Evie Condry and Darrell Taylor Jr., Alcoa, a girl, Winnie Laverne Taylor
Aug. 30
• Leeanna Reynolds and Landon Reynolds, Maryville, a girl, Charleston Ruth Reynolds
