Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Aug. 22

• Destiny Sierra Effler and Zackary Robert Beauchamp, Maryville, a boy, Zarai Sage Beauchamp 

Aug. 24

• Emily Rhea Goforth, Maryville, a girl, Matty Ann Goforth

Aug. 25

• Deanna Lee Middleton Echols and Randolph Thomas Echols, Louisville, a boy, Barrett Lawson Echols

Aug. 26

• Chelsea Nicole Traylor White and Donovan Michael White, Maryville, a boy, Dustin Lee White

• Amanda Lee Berry and Clifford Ross Boling, Maryville, a boy, Easton Cash Boling

Aug. 27

• Brianna Elizabeth Merrill Cook and Andrew David Cook, Maryville, a girl, Mathilda Helen Cook

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Aug. 27

• Whitney Blaylock and Logan Blaylock, Maryville, a boy, Bryson Phoenix Blaylock

Aug. 28

• Katey Rossie and Daniel Rossie, Maryville, a boy, Grant Thomas Rossie

• Autumn Mallernee and Eric Mallernee, Maryville, a boy, Thor Ethan Mallernee

Aug. 29

• Madison Collins and Quinton Smith, Maryville, a boy, Sawyer James Smith

• Evie Condry and Darrell Taylor Jr., Alcoa, a girl, Winnie Laverne Taylor

Aug. 30

• Leeanna Reynolds and Landon Reynolds, Maryville, a girl, Charleston Ruth Reynolds

