Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dec. 9
• Mindy Laber and Steven Laber, Alcoa, a girl, Brooklyn Rose Laber
Dec. 8
• Rebecca Bradley and Larry Hodge Jr., Maryville, a girl, Aniya Elaine Hodge
Dec. 9
• Melanie Weaver and Jonathan Johnston, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Ann Johnston
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Dec. 5
• Bailee Elliott and Reggie Elliott, Greenback, a girl, Betsy Violet Elliott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.