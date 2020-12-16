Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Dec. 9

• Mindy Laber and Steven Laber, Alcoa, a girl, Brooklyn Rose Laber

Dec. 8

• Rebecca Bradley and Larry Hodge Jr., Maryville, a girl, Aniya Elaine Hodge

Dec. 9

• Melanie Weaver and Jonathan Johnston, Maryville, a girl, Ivy Ann Johnston

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Dec. 5

• Bailee Elliott and Reggie Elliott, Greenback, a girl, Betsy Violet Elliott

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.