Births
Blount Memorial
April 2
• Charity Grace Owings and Michael David Hopkins, Maryville, a girl, Lily Belle Hopkins
April 4
• Erica Danielle Bradburn Bright and Timothy Kyle Bright, Friendsville, a girl, Grayson Kaylee Bright
April 5
• Molly Danielle McKee and David James Brown II, Friendsville, a girl, Wyatt Ruth Brown
April 6
• Chelsea Lecha Garner Brown and Aaron Michael Brown, Seymour, a girl, Lily Elizabeth Brown
April 7
• Leah Michelle Hughett and Aaron Timothy Zecchini, Maryville, a girl, Samantha Gwendolyn Aaron Zecchini
