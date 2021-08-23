Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Aug. 13
• Tiara Melinda Dunigan and Gary Dewayne Tipton, Alcoa, a girl, Hliya Gail Tipton
Aug. 14
• Summer Rhea-Lyn Dykes Robinson and Carol Anthony Robinson, Seymour, a girl, Autumn-Grace Robinson
Aug. 16
• Madison Elizabeth Bowerman Gredig and Lowell Clayton Gredig III, Maryville, a girl, Skyla May Gredig
Aug. 19
• Kristy Nichole Gray Glenn and Jimmy Lee Glenn, Maryville, a girl, Callie Marie Glenn
Aug. 20
• Michaela Jane Palonis McBrayer and Noah Alexander McBrayer, Walland, a boy, Barrett Alexander McBrayer
• Kelee Evonne Cox and Trevor Michael Hall, Madisonville, a girl, Brynleigh June Hall
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Aug. 13
• Sarah Parrish and Nathan Parrish, Maryville, a girl, Finley Jo Parrish
• Tina Bell and Vanessa Bliven, Maryville, a girl, Novi Rae Bliven-Bell
• Brooklyn Testas and David Testas, Maryville, a boy, Roman Carter Testas
Aug. 16
• Kimberly Hill and Jeremy Hill, Maryville, a girl, Hazel Drew Hill
Aug. 17
• Kari Melton and Cody Locklar, Alcoa, a boy, River Reign Locklar
