Births
Blount Memorial
Feb. 11
• Britianny Jane Brakebill Carter and Douglas Harold Carter Jr., Maryville, a boy, Harrison Lee Carter
Feb. 15
• Jessica Kim Teal O'Connor and William Aaron O'Connor, Maryville, a girl, Taylin Ellie Ann O'Connor
Feb. 17
• Katelyn Taylor Simmerly Devine and Jerry Dustin Devine, Maryville, a boy, Townsend David Devine
