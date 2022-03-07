Births

Blount Memorial

Feb. 15

• Jessica Kim O’Connor and William Aaron O’Connor, Maryville, a girl, Taylin Elli Ann O'Connor

Feb. 27

• Laura Alexis Cheyenne Price and William Lee Isbill, Louisville, a boy, Tobias Baylor Lee Isbill

Feb. 28

• Kimberlee Jade Worsham and William Honree Thomas, Rockford, a boy, Wilder Reid Thomas

March 1

• Jenna Brooke Wilburn and Joey Ray Fields, Madisonville, a boy, Jackson Layne Fields

March 3

• Bethany Rae Davidson Brisson and Bryan Carter Brisson, Lenoir City, a boy, Griffin Carter Brisson

• Savanna Marie Badeaux and Matthew Blake Caughorn, Strawberry Plains, a boy, Peyton Lee Caughorn

 Alexandria Gabrielle Hawkins and Zachary Wade Pratt, Maryville, a girl, Amber Jane Pratt

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.