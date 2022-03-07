Births
Blount Memorial
Feb. 15
• Jessica Kim O’Connor and William Aaron O’Connor, Maryville, a girl, Taylin Elli Ann O'Connor
Feb. 27
• Laura Alexis Cheyenne Price and William Lee Isbill, Louisville, a boy, Tobias Baylor Lee Isbill
Feb. 28
• Kimberlee Jade Worsham and William Honree Thomas, Rockford, a boy, Wilder Reid Thomas
March 1
• Jenna Brooke Wilburn and Joey Ray Fields, Madisonville, a boy, Jackson Layne Fields
March 3
• Bethany Rae Davidson Brisson and Bryan Carter Brisson, Lenoir City, a boy, Griffin Carter Brisson
• Savanna Marie Badeaux and Matthew Blake Caughorn, Strawberry Plains, a boy, Peyton Lee Caughorn
Alexandria Gabrielle Hawkins and Zachary Wade Pratt, Maryville, a girl, Amber Jane Pratt
