Births
Blount Memorial
April 13
• Lauren Yukiko Villanueva Meyer and Michael James Meyer, Maryville, a girl, Sierra Jane Meyer
• Kelsey Ann Lawrence Kindel and Daniel Jacob Kindel, Maryville, a boy, Henry Fitz Kindel
April 14
• Kayla Marie Mathurin and LeQuan Tiwan Stephens, Maryville, a boy, Michael Eugene Rose Stephens
April 15
• Rebecca Alice Roy and Blake Andrew Payne, Maryville, a boy, Weston Blake Payne
• Kacy Susann Brackin Camp and James Richard Camp III, Seymour, a boy, Coulson James Camp
April 17
• Na'Tyjah Nekia Young, Knoxville, a girl, Kar'Moni Nishae Young
April 18
• Leslie Nayely Ramirez Vazquez and Jose Fernando Cazares Guzman, Rockford, a girl, Koral Cazares Ramirez
• Meredith Kaylin Malicoat Witt and Joshua Taylor Witt, Walland, a boy, Carson Taylor Witt
April 19
• Alyssa Lynn Balentine and Aaron James Arango, Louisville, a girl, Thea Everlee-Rose Arango
• Kristine Anne Fumero and Casey Joe Baker, Kingston, a boy, Jensen Byrd Baker
• Haley Kimberly Lynn Wood and Johnny Ray Cunningham, Maryville, a girl, Layla Ray Cunningham
April 20
• Jessica Leann Macklin and Alexander Tyne Shields, Seymour, a girl, Mallory Eliza Shields
April 21
• Ashley Michelle Breeden Tilley and Isaac Hunter Tilley, Maryville, a boy, Jeremiah Landon Tilley
