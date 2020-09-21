Births

Blount Memorial Hospital

Sept. 9

• Krystal Ann Fike Procise and Bret Downing Procise, Townsend, a girl, Karysa Ann Procise

Sept. 10

• Madison Alivia Devine, Friendsville, a girl, Annalynn Nicole Devine 

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Sept. 10

• Lindsey Pacifico and Stephen Pacifico, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Townes Pacifico

Sept. 12

• Bethany Pregmon, Maryville, a boy, David Oliver Pregmon

