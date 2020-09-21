Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 9
• Krystal Ann Fike Procise and Bret Downing Procise, Townsend, a girl, Karysa Ann Procise
Sept. 10
• Madison Alivia Devine, Friendsville, a girl, Annalynn Nicole Devine
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 10
• Lindsey Pacifico and Stephen Pacifico, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Townes Pacifico
Sept. 12
• Bethany Pregmon, Maryville, a boy, David Oliver Pregmon
