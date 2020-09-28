Births

University of Tennessee Medical Center

Sept. 12

• Erin Brookshire and Steven Brookshire, Maryville, a boy, Steven Grant Brookshire

Sept. 13

• Kimberly Inman and Cody Queen, Rockford, a girl, Rylee Faye Queen

Sept. 17

• Tesla Moore and Cory Pierson, Maryville, a girl, Elena Rae Pierson

Sept. 18

• Angela Johnson and Gordon Johnson, Maryville, a boy, Nicholas Gordon Johnson

• Taylor Bolton and Jeffrey Bolton, Louisville, a girl, Brinley Mae Bolton

