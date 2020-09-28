Births
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 12
• Erin Brookshire and Steven Brookshire, Maryville, a boy, Steven Grant Brookshire
Sept. 13
• Kimberly Inman and Cody Queen, Rockford, a girl, Rylee Faye Queen
Sept. 17
• Tesla Moore and Cory Pierson, Maryville, a girl, Elena Rae Pierson
Sept. 18
• Angela Johnson and Gordon Johnson, Maryville, a boy, Nicholas Gordon Johnson
• Taylor Bolton and Jeffrey Bolton, Louisville, a girl, Brinley Mae Bolton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.