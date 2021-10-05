Births
Blount Memorial Hospital
Sept. 6
• Alexis Marie White Sexton and Camron Steven Sexton, Maryville, a boy, Harlan Scott Sexton
Sept. 9
• Whitney Lorene Daugherty and Cody Allen Daugherty, Maryville, a boy, Eli Allen Daugherty
Sept. 10
• Stacy Leann Norman Glassmann and Gunnar Lee Glassmann, Maryville, a boy, Callum Lee Glassmann
Sept. 17
• Jazmine Nicole Hill and Bryson Daniel Motley, Knoxville, a girl, Luna Mae Motley
Sept. 19
• Makenzie Charlene Whitehead Caplinger and Drey Kellen Caplinger, Maryville, a girl, Callie Raine Caplinger
Sept. 21
• Brittany Michelle Lovin Williams and Matthew Donovan Williams, Madisonville, a boy, Donovan James Williams
Sept. 22
• Chloe Grace Dodson Hutsell and Jonathan Clayton Hutsell, Louisville, a girl, Daisy Lou Hutsell
Sept. 23
• Katelyn Brooke Vannoy Brannam and Zachary Austin Brannam, Madisonville, a boy, Gunner Laine Brannam
• Brittney Nicole McClelland Gibson and Jordan Taylor Gibson, Friendsville, a boy, Rhett Taylor Gibson
• Evan Olivia Norville Phipps and Tomas Jake Phipps, Alcoa, a boy, Archer Jacob Phipps
Sept. 24
• Krysten Kaye Ellison and James John Roe, Maryville, a girl, Annalise Anne Roe
Sept. 26
• Serenity Marie Giles and Jeremiah Dakota Shaw, Tellico Plains, a girl, Kaiya Layne Shaw
Sept. 28
• Allyson Michelle Reece and Matthew Joseph Swafford, Maryville, a boy, Avery James Felty
University of Tennessee Medical Center
Sept. 20
• Ciera Quiett and Matthew Quiett, Friendsville, a boy, Carter Oakley Quiett
Sept. 22
• Kelsey Kattesh and Colter Kattesh, Maryville, a girl, Montgomery Reid Kattesh
Sept. 24
• Amanda Fuller and Charles Fuller, both of Rockford, a girl, Thea Elizabeth Fuller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.