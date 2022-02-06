Births
Blount Memorial
Jan. 29
• Kenna Nicole Broyles Simpkins and Alexander Donald Simpkins, Rockford, a boy, Asher Cade Simpkins
Jan. 31
• Natalie Meagan Overholt Garner and Shannon Lee Garner, Maryville, a boy, Shane Clayton Garner
• Haley Layne Webb Beckman and Justin T. Beckman, Greenback, a boy, Landon T. Beckman
Feb. 1
• Girlie Mae Binondo Lincoln and Cory Steven Lincoln, Maryville, a boy, Maverick Xander Lincoln
• Amy Elizabeth Line Kimsey and Laken Lee Kimsey, Louisville, a boy, Ridge Lee Kimsey
Feb. 2
• Jennifer Lynn Headrick Bowen and Dustin Wade Bowen, Maryville, a boy, Westley Ryan Bowen
Feb. 4
• Kayla Marie McDowell and Kevin Michael Sosebee, Rockford, a girl, Khloe Jade Sosebee
• Madison Skye England and Robert Lee Thompson, Maryville, a girl, Skylee Lou Ann Thompson
