Births

Blount Memorial

Jan. 29

• Kenna Nicole Broyles Simpkins and Alexander Donald Simpkins, Rockford, a boy, Asher Cade Simpkins

Jan. 31

• Natalie Meagan Overholt Garner and Shannon Lee Garner, Maryville, a boy, Shane Clayton Garner

• Haley Layne Webb Beckman and Justin T. Beckman, Greenback, a boy, Landon T. Beckman

Feb. 1

• Girlie Mae Binondo Lincoln and Cory Steven Lincoln, Maryville, a boy, Maverick Xander Lincoln

• Amy Elizabeth Line Kimsey and Laken Lee Kimsey, Louisville, a boy, Ridge Lee Kimsey

Feb. 2

• Jennifer Lynn Headrick Bowen and Dustin Wade Bowen, Maryville, a boy, Westley Ryan Bowen

Feb. 4

• Kayla Marie McDowell and Kevin Michael Sosebee, Rockford, a girl, Khloe Jade Sosebee

• Madison Skye England and Robert Lee Thompson, Maryville, a girl, Skylee Lou Ann Thompson

