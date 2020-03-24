Arrests
• Troy Franklin Walker was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:09 a.m. March 21 and charged with interference with emergency calls and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Trevor Wayne Sharpe Sr. was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. March 22 and charged with vandalism and aggravated burglary. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 25 court hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Denisa Marie Moses, 41, Grade Road, Rockford
• John Ardelle Gribble, 46, South Sixth Street, Maryville
• Selena Renee Queary, 45, Luther Mac Lane, Maryville; also charged with aggravated criminal trespass
