Divorces
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
June 1
• Veronica Miranda-Solis and Aurelio Benetiz-Beiza
• Dehlila Anne Hill and Samuel Lee Hill
• Tammy Lee Hancock and Stephen Ray Hancock
June 2
• Jeffrey Dwayne Cline and Stephanie Cline
• Ashley Nichole Weeks and Joe Joshua Aaron Davis
• Deldrick Marquee Howell and Reyla Jeanette Lankford Howell
• Cathy Lee Walker and Troy Franklin Walker
June 7
• Lester Douglas Cooter Jr. and Sara Marie Cooter
• Sara Fisher Petty and Christopher Martin Petty
• Franklin Tillman Steele Jr. and Mahala Danyelle Steele
• Shana Carr and John Carr
• Amanda Shea Bailey and Robert Lee Bailey III
• Mila Granvil English and Robin Whitney Ainsworth
• Andrea Michelle Yeager and Robert Raghen Yeager
• Kelsey Marie Tolliver and Zachery Drew Tolliver
June 9
• Lauri Elaine Ocie Bell and Michael Ray Bell
June 10
• Sharil Lynn Eagan and Peter James Eagan
June 11
• Jason X.L. Smith and Destiney G. Ervin-Smith
• Emily Tatum Tucker and Timothy Sean Tucker
June 14
• Marianne Rivera and Charles Rivera
• Kevin Dwayne Lawson and Kristi Lynn Lawson
• Kayla V. Zorio and Drew H. Zorio
• Brittany Yvette Gradillas and Desi V. Gradillas
June 15
• Colleen Russell and Bradley Russell
June 17
• Christian Swan and Christopher Swan
• Christopher Heydolph and Hillary Tsoukalas
• Christopher Gene Armstrong and Tonya Marie Armstrong
• Gerri Rhea Simerly and Ricky Earl Simerly
June 21
• Brooke A. Henderson and William P. Henderson
• Stephen Lynn Melton and Shanna Nicole Melton
• Kaleb Clay Fielden and Tattiana Ysette Fielden
June 22
• Dustin Wayne Oliver and Kristen Page Oliver
June 28
• David Allen Brock and Alejandro J. Brock
• Wayne M. Robertson and Marcia K. Robertson
• Hollie M. Vann and Elizabeth K. Vann
• Stanley Tucker and Renee Jordan
• Trena Michelle Baker and Jason Millard Baker
June 29
• Brandi Nicole Torbett and Troy William Torbett
• Karrie Blevins Parker and Joel Christian Parker
• Ronald Ross Daniel and Abigail Camille Daniel
• Anne Marie Stubee and David Hervey Stubee Jr.
June 30
• Darius Dorian Mikles and Deborah Jane Mikles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.