Perfect Scores
• Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
• Blackberry Farm Brewery Kitchen, 106 Everett Avenue, Maryville
• Maryville High School Cafe Lerve, 600 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 Highway 411 South, Maryville: 96. Violations: boxes of food directly on floor of walk-in freezer; Lid to ice at drink machine left open when not in use; cutting board has deep blackened grooves; floor is pitted in several places old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves; walk-in freezer has extreme ice buildup around and on floor; couple of light covers are busted in kitchen area.
• Child Haven Child Care Food Service, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: shelves in cabinet below sink have old grime build up. Non-food contact surfaces not clean.
• Black Bear Cafe, 7621 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: wet wiping cloths are stored on in-use prep counters. PIC COS by moving to sanitizer buckets. Wiping cloths not properly used and stored.
• Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 West Broadway Avenue, Suite A, Maryville: 98. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stores, dried or handled. Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used or test strips available.
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 87. Violations: food-contact services now cleaned and sanitized, toxic substances not properly identified, stored or used, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled, physical facilities not installed, maintained and cleaned.
• Waterfront Bar and Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• Que Pasa Amigos, 7219 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: Insects, rodents or animals present, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, died and handled, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, ventilation and lighting areas not adequate.
• Anaba, 1837 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 92. Violations: food not properly labeled or in original containers, required record not available, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled, food and non-food contact surfaces no cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, non-food contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, ventilation and lighting in designated areas not adequate.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1767 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometer not provided and accurate, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
• TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: non-food contact surfaces not clean.
• Anaba Bar, 1837 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: 93. Violations: food-contact services not clean and sanitized, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Peaceful Side Social Bar, 7967 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• LJ’s Mobile Unit, 126 Thornhill Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used. No test strips.
• Peaceful Side Social, 7967 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 93. Violations: insects, rodents or animals present, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled, garbage/refuse not properly disposed, facilities not maintained, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
