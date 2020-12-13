Perfect Scores
• Round 6 Brewery, 427 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville
• Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Bookmark Café, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville
• Gateway Center, 3845 Holston College Road, Louisville
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Between the Slices, 3425 Clayton Court, Maryville
• Cheddar’s, 250 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Seymour Nutrition, 10721 Chapman Highway, Suite 24, Seymour
• Blue Sky Service, 215 Lee Lambert Road, Maryville
• First Fruits Bakery, 4426 Pea Ridge Road, Maryville
• Union Grove Middle School Food Service, 334 S. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Fox Den Baking Company, 133 Brinegar Way, Walland
• Hardee’s, 1516 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• Broadway Social, 102 East Harper Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: single-use items not properly stored.
• Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, 137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend: 97. Violations: container of sugar unlabeled; scoop stored in sugar bin; single-use cup stored in sugar.
• Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: four cutting boards in kitchen area had dark cuts and scratches.
• Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 89. Violations: dish machine not sanitizing; chemical bottle not properly labeled; ice scoops stored in stagnant water.
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 87. Violations: raw chicken stored about cucumbers in reach-in refrigerator; nothing in refrigerator was date marked; no consumer advisory on printed menus.
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 224 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: sliced lemons at soda fountain not covered.
• Aubrey’s, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: walk-in freezer had large amounts of ice buildup.
• PaPa Dom’s Pizza, 1885 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: floors slightly dirty with old grime.
• Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: scoops stored in cornstarch and salt with the handles touching the food item.
• Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford: 99. Violation: several cutting boards moderately grooved.
• El Jimador Mexican Grill & Bar, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violation: food not being stored at proper cold temperatures.
