Perfect scores
• Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
• La Quinta Food Service, 126 Cusick Road, Alcoa.
• Holiday Inn Express Food Service, 130 Associated Boulevard, Alcoa
• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville
Violations
• Honey Baked Ham, 461 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violations: thermometer was missing in a front display cooler.
• Middlesettlements Elementary School Food Service, 3015 Miser Station Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• McDonald’s, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Mr. Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: outside of pans had old food and grime buildup; 2022 permit was not posted.
• McAlister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violations: old food splatter was on walls (various); ceiling tile was out above walk-in cooler door.
• Irish Pub Bar, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: ice bin was not covered while not in use.
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; plumbing/proper backflow devices not installed; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting not used in designated areas.
• McDonald’s, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: no thermometers in small reach-in coolers; large amount of ice buildup was around doors to walk-in freezer.
• Best Western Food Service, 162 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled.
• Denso Cafe 203, 1412 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 93. Violations: proper cooling methods/adequate equipment for temperature control not used; containers of white powdered substances were not labeled with product names at dry storage shelf; single-use to-go containers were stored on floor at front line; flour and sugar were stored in nonfood-grade plastic storage containers; NFCS of ice machine was soiled with a brown substance; ceiling above food prep and storage areas was soiled with dust buildup.
• Denso Cafe 201, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 85. Violations: food-contact surface of ice machine were soiled with black substance; unlabeled bottle was at chemical rack; proper cooling methods/adequate equipment for temperature control not used; two squeeze bottles of brown liquid contained an unknown substance; employee bottled drink was stored on shelf directly above pizza prep; floor tile in front of cooking equipment was broken and contained stagnant water; ceiling vents contained heavy dust and black substance throughout kitchen.
• Denso Cafe 101, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville: 85. Violations: deli ham, whole spiral ham, bologna and cooked pasta were out of disposition date; chemical bottle at chemical storage was not labeled; apples and pear at self-serve cart were not protected from environmental contamination; walk-in cooler fan equipment was soiled; juice dispenser equipment at front self-serve area was soiled with a black substance; seal was ripped at warmer and surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; WIC door was damaged and contained areas of missing paint; employee phone was stored on in-use prep surface.
