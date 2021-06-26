Perfect Scores
• Sandy Springs Snack Bar, 702 Best St., Maryville
• Rollin-On-N Mobile Unit, 2436 Whisper Creek Drive, Friendsville
• Heritage Center Concessions, 123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend
• Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Pistol Creek Eats Mobile Unit, 606 Cardinal St., Maryville
• Mel-Dar’s Deluxe Pups, 2263 Argonne Drive, Maryville
• Chuck’s Concessions, 1443 Old Piney Road, Maryville
Violations
• Cristy Lou’s BBQ Mobile Unit, 221 Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting board had dark cuts and scratches.
• Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: ceiling in kitchen area had a lot of dust buildup.
• Smoky Mountain Speedway Food Service, 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting board had deep, blackened grooves.
• Blackberry Mountain Family Pool Snack Bar, 645 Lowland Road, Walland: 98. Violations: no thermometer in small refrigerator; no test strips to check sanitizer; three-compartment sink had no drainboards.
• Camp Wesley Woods Food Service, 329 Wesley Woods Road, Townsend: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
• Kitchen Connection, 4030 Alcoa Highway, Louisville: 98. Violations: single-use/single-service items not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
