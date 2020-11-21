Perfect Scores
• Quiznos, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Texas Roadhouse Bar, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
• Foothills 12, 134 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
• Maryville Billiards Food Service, 542 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Hot Rods 50’S Diner, 373 Hannum St., Alcoa
• William Blount High School Food Service, 229 County Farm Road, Maryville
• The Walnut Kitchen Bar, 606 High St., Maryville
Violations
• Heritage Middle School Food Service, 3737 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: metal and plastic containers stacked while still wet.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: various ceiling tiles in disrepair.
• Texas Roadhouse, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• M.P. Hibachi Grill, 357 Telford St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: wet wiping cloth left on prep. surface; inside lip of ice machine dirty; ceiling tiles dirty around air vents; various ceiling tiles in disrepair.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick St., Maryville: 92. Violations: server did not wash hand after handling dirty dishes; cook using common towel to wipe hands; cook building tacos with bare hands; ice scoop stored on grate of soda fountain; clean metal containers stacked while wet; inside lip of ice machine dirty.
• The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High St., Maryville: 99. Violation: clean containers stacked while wet.
• Mean Green, 403 South Washington St., Maryville: 99. Violation: cloth mats are wire shelf were wet.
