Perfect Scores
• Buddy's Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville
• Child Haven Child Care Food Service, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
• Creative Spark Studio Food Service, 2009 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Quality Inn Food Service, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa
• Sunrise Child Care Food Service, 115 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Mike's Shaved Ice Mobile Unit, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
• Applebee's Bar, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville
Violations
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Full Service BBQ, 113 S. Washington St., Maryville: 98. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips used.
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: some cold holding units without thermometers; dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on food preparation surface; knife blade to can opener rusty and with old food and grime buildup; no test strips on hand for dish machine, sink or sanitizer buckets; several light banisters in kitchen area not working.
• Sonic Drive-In, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• El Barril Mexican Grill Bar, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: no paper towels or hand soap at hand sink.
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket while not in use; clean containers stacked while wet; ice scoop holders needed to be cleaned; old food splatter on walls in various spots.
• Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: no thermometer for dishwasher.
• Mr Gatti's, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: no hot water at rear hand sink.
• Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 92. Violations: several cold holding units without thermometers; back screen door had large holes; dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on food preparation storage; utensils at grill laying in old food and grime; cutting board deeply scorned and blackened; handles on cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; chest freezers had lots of ice buildup around sides and lip; old food and grime buildup on floor underneath shelves and equipment.
• Applebee's, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: wet wiping cloths not properly stored while not in use; lids for sugar and rice bins dirty.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: clean pans stacked while wet; plastic ice scoop cracked.
• Jake's Place, 5030 Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: dirty, wet wiping cloth laying on cutting board.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
