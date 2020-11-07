Perfect Scores
• Corn Crib Cafe, 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback
• Coulter Grove Intermediate School Food Service, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Brewery Bar, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Chili's Bar, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Calhoun's, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEK #209 Mobile, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEV #97 Mobile Unit, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Ave., Maryville
• Kinder Care Learning Center Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Taste and See BBQ & Catering Mobile Unit, 266 Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Bar, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Suite A, Maryville
• The Italian Apron Mobile Unit, 602 Branchwood Lane, Maryville
• New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: cutting board had black deepened grooves; no test strips for chlorine on hand; several ceiling tiles were missing in kitchen area.
• McDonald's, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: ice scoop stored in ice; ice buildup in walk-in freezer.
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 95. Violations: food not properly labeled; clean pans stacked while wet; cutting boards had deep cuts, fuzzy surfaces and stains; water leaking from prep sink faucet and spray hose at dish machine.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
