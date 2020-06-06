Perfect Scores
• Bruster’s, 1400 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 E. Hunt Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 172 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: lid on pan of rice cooling on prep table; cutting board on prep table blackened and deeply scorned; walk-in cooler needs more light; several banisters in kitchen area not properly covered.
• Captain D’s, 2714 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: storage containers cracked; floors do not drain well in spots; floor tiles in disrepair; ceiling tiles in back dry storage area leaking.
• Waffle House, 2118 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 98. Violations: handle of fork laying directly on chicken; utensils stored in drawer with handles turned different directions.
• Aroma Cafe, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; ventilation and lighting not adequate.
• China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 96. Violations: opened rice bags not properly sealed in storage; plastic containers not made of food grade plastic; shelving and various equipment dirty with old grease and grime; floors, walls and ceiling excessively dirty/greasy in various locations.
