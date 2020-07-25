Violations
• Anaba, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: thermostats not provided or accurate; food not properly labeled and/or in original container with required records available; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping clothes not properly used and/or stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Anaba Bar, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: No thermometer in large reach-in cooler.
• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1724 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: Several cold holding units do not have working thermometers; boxes of food sitting on floor in walk-in cooler; single-use items not properly stored; cutting boards have deep, blackened grooves; old grime buildup on floor under equipment.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 807 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: ice buildup on freezer unit.
• McDonald’s, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 95. Violations: wiping cloths not properly stored and/or used; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored and/or used; plumbing not properly installed; garbage facilities not properly maintained.
• Sunrise Child Care Food Service, 115 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: no thermometer in large reach-in cooler.
• Smokey’s Pizza, 1722 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: no hand soap at sink in front; knife blade on can opener is dirty; sanitizer bucket not at proper chemical level.
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, not properly designed, no properly constructed and/or not properly used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
