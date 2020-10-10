Perfect Scores
• Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
• Healthy Vibes Cafe, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend
• Minds in Motion Learning Center Food Service, 1442 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Kitchen Connection, 4030 Airport Highway, Louisville
• Fullservice BBQ, 113 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Calhoun’s Outside Bar, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Sherri’s Fun Food, 642 Water Oak Drive, Seymour
• The Abbey Bar, 7765 River Road, Townsend
• The Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend
• Miss Lily’s Cafe & Catering, 122 Depot St., Townsend
• Sno Biz Mobile Unit, 2615 Morganton Road, Maryville
Violations
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Apple Valley Cafè, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: need chlorine test strips for three-compartment sink.
• Creative Spark Studio Food Service, 2009 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wiping cloth not properly stored.
• Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: single use plates stored face up on top of refrigerator.
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2129 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: food not properly labeled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
