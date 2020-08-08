Perfect Scores
•
•
•
Violations
• T.C.’s Grill, 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 91. Violations: several cold holding units do not have thermometers; single-use items sitting directly on floor; cutting boards have deep, blackened grooves; no chlorine test strips on hand; microwave has old food and grime buildup; ladies room did not have a covered garbage can; door left open on dumpster when not in use; seal to walk-in cooler broken, chest freezer had lots of ice buildup; light banisters in kitchen area not properly covered.
• Sonic Drive-In, 411 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: items in reach-in freezer are left uncovered while not in use; wet nesting pans on clean rack; old food laying in floor of walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.
• Smokeys Pizza, 1722 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored.
• Sonic Drive-In, 1523 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: proper cold holding temperatures not reached; inside of reach-in refrigerator has old, dried food debris on sides and top; broken tile in floor with water standing in it.
• Wendy’s, 2530 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violation: cook had a beard that was not covered; metal containers stacked while still wet.
• Burger King, 730 Foothills Boulevard, Maryville: 98. Violations: single-service utensils stored in the floor; ceiling tile missing in kitchen; ice/frost buildup in freezer.
• Lee’s Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 94. Violations: Walk-in cooler not at proper temperature; thermometer in front cooler not working properly.
• Healthy Vibes Cafe, 7249 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: no self-closure on the bathroom door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.