Perfect Scores
• Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Blount County Community Action Agency Commissary, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Sycamore Room — Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• Gateway Center, 3845 Holston College Road, Louisville
• Burger Master, 8439 State Highway 73, Townsend
• Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro Bar, 137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend
• First Fruits Bakery, 4426 Pea Ridge Road, Maryville
Violations
• The Anchor, 2932 Boat Dock Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Soar Nutrition, 232 S. Calderwood St. Suite D8, Alcoa: 99. Violation: ice scoop on dry towel.
• Round 6 Brewery, 427 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: ladles not properly stored.
• Smokehouse 228, 10211 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 97. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 99. Violation: variance extension discussion for sausage smoking and curing and ROP (reduced oxygen packaging) of raw salmon and trout.
• BurgerRito, 2735 Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: boxes of french fries stored on floor.
• Black Bear Café, 7621 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, 137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend: 94. Violations: items in reach-in refrigerator unlabeled; cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.