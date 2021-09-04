Perfect Scores
• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville.
• Apostolic Christian Academy Day Care, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville.
• Maw’s Dawgs Mobile Unit, 1415 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
• Mean Green, 403 S. Washington St., Maryville.
• William Blount High School Food Service, 229 County Farm Road, Maryville.
• Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
• Heritage Middle School Food Service, 3737 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Violations
• Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop, 131 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 99. Violations. In-use utensil not properly stored.
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Food Service, 1865 Pauling St., Alcoa: 99. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Masala Indo Pak Grill, 1811 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 95. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• Soar Nutrition, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite D8, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Thermometers not provided and/or accurate; Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, and/or without test strips.
• Anaba, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 92. Violations: Food not properly labeled in original container, and/or required records available; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable and/or properly designed; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• Townsend Elementary School Food Service, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Bahia Bowls, 429 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Thermometers not provided and/or accurate; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Osaka Japanese Grill, 2338 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable and/or properly designed.
• Burger King, 730 Foothills Blvd., Maryville: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing and/or proper backflow devices not installed; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Blossom Bowls, 1624 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Zaxby’s, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• William Blount 9th Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: Physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.