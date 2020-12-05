Perfect Scores
• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa
• Maryville High School Food Service, 825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville
• Maryville High School Café Lereve, 600 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Maryville Junior High School Food Service, 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• The Hub at Blackberry Mountain, Three Sisters Road, Walland
Violations
• Ming Tree Restaurant, 2754 Alcoa Highway, Suite A, Alcoa: 99. Violation: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored.
• Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Aroma Cafe, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; adequate ventilation and lighting not supplied.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 E. Hunt Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; single-use items not properly stored; current permit not posted.
• William Blount Vocational Center Food Service, 227 County Farm Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: ice scoop stored in a bin with a paper towel.
• Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink leaking.
• Hardee’s, 2105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violation: garbage not properly disposed of; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Gracie’s, 766 E. Lincoln Road, Maryville: 91. Violations: dish machine not sanitizing; no thermometers in walk-in freezer or walk-in cooler; ice scoop stored in ice machine; cutting board moderately grooved; ceiling tiles in kitchen in disrepair; most current inspection not posted.
• Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: clean metal containers stacked while wet; plastic utensils not stored correctly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.