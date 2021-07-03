Perfect Scores
• O’Charley’s Bar, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
Violations
• O’Charley’s, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 94. Violations: Approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; garbage/refuse not properly disposed of and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; current permit not posted.
• Allison Catfish Farm & Restaurant, 403 S. Union Grove Road, Friendsville: 99. Violations: small amount of dirt on a couple of walls and baseboards missing in a few places.
• Zaxby’s, 1099 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violation: Prep sink excessively dirty; some walls dirty at baseboards.
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: cutting board to prep cooler deeply scorned and blackened; hot water to hand sink would not turn off completely; some lights in kitchen area not working.
• Mexican Buffet, 8123 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• The Switchback, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
• Wendy’s #3523, 264 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: employee drink cup with a lid and a straw on middle shelf of walk-in cooler above other food items; door handle missing on walk-in cooler; floor excessively dirty beside and under equipment.
• Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice cream scoops stored in dirty water.
