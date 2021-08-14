Perfect Scores
• No perfect scores
Violations
• Eagleton Middle School Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• McDonald’s, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; plumbing and/or proper backflow devices not installed; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 92. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; in-use utensils not properly stored; improper procedures and/or records regarding time as a public health control; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; designated areas not used for adequate ventilation and/or lighting.
• Mr. Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
