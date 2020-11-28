Perfect Scores
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville
• Bullpen Bar, 328 Gill St., Alcoa
Violations
• Foothills Child Care Food Service, 1707 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: single-use spoons stored “face up” in container.
• Mama’s Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville: 97. Violations: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 E. Hunt Road, Maryville: 77. Violations: lack of managerial control with multiple validations; front hand sink without hand towels; shelled eggs stored above drinks in reach-in cooler; beef not properly reheated; insecticide stored with cleaning chemicals; clean containers stacked while wet; single-use forks not facing the same direction; permit expired.
• Bullpen, 328 Gill St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: ice scoop stored on top of ice machine; ceiling tile missing in kitchen.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick St., Maryville: 97. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Sullivan’s Downtown, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 89. Violations: incorrect thawing methods used; thermometers not provided and/or accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; single-use items not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; adequate ventilation and lighting not provided.
• Zaxby’s, 1099 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: large bin of food not in the original container labeled incorrectly; wet pans stacked on shelf while wet.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: handles on reach-in coolers had old food and grime buildup.
• Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 89. Violations: food not being held at proper temperatures; chemical bottle not labeled at dish machine; floor tile in disrepair.
• Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Captain D’s, 2714 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: boxes of single-service trays on floor in stock room; floors not draining well.
• Smokey’s Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or clean.
• Shaun and Sherrie’s Soul Food, 3318 Grade Road, Rockford: 99. Violation: single-use items not properly stored.
• Rice King II, 1887 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: food bins need relabeled; food storage bins not food grade plastic; equipment and bins dirty with old grime; floors and walls dirty in spots with old grime.
• Popeye’s, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: chicken thawing in sink in stagnate water; clean pans stacked while wet; side of ice machine dirty with old food splatter.
