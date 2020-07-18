Perfect Scores
• Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Domino’s, 2636 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville
• Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 N. Wright Road, Alcoa
Violations
• Zaxby’s, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Large container of flour not labeled.
• Miss Olivia’s Table and Catering, 1108 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Large places of top flooring is missing and other places are rotten.
• Panda Express, 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Walk-in cooler had excessive ice buildup.
• McAlister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violation: Boxes containing single-service items dirty with food splatter.
• Dunkin’ Donuts Maryville, 1810 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Two small reach-in coolers do not have thermometers; side door to dumpster left open.
