• Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville

• Domino’s, 2636 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville

• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville

• Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 N. Wright Road, Alcoa

• Zaxby’s, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Large container of flour not labeled.

• Miss Olivia’s Table and Catering, 1108 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Large places of top flooring is missing and other places are rotten.

• Panda Express, 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: Walk-in cooler had excessive ice buildup.

• McAlister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violation: Boxes containing single-service items dirty with food splatter.

• Dunkin’ Donuts Maryville, 1810 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: Two small reach-in coolers do not have thermometers; side door to dumpster left open.

Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspec tions.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.

