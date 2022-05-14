Perfect scores
• Sweet Southern Explosions, 946 Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville
• AMVET Post 22 Food Service, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa
Violations
• Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 98. Violations: non food contact surface of ice machine interior — above top plate — soiled with a brown substance; ceiling above front counter soiled; and ceiling tile above sink was partially removed from ceiling and had exposed insulation.
• Mahalo Coffee Roasters, 3163 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: requirement for warewashing facilities to be installed, maintained, used and have test strips.
• Hot Rods 50’S Diner, 373 Hannum St., Alcoa: 99 Violation: dipper well did not have running water.
• Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violation: requirement for warewashing facilities to be installed, maintained, used and have test strips.
• Peaceful Side Social Secondary Kitchen, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 96. Violations: flies present in food prep area; employee drink stored on wire shelf above clean utensils; and employee phone and personal item stored on shelving unit with for service items.
• BurgerRito, 2735 Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting boards heavily scored and stained.
• Tacos El Cunao, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Tres Portrillos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Yummy Yummy Pizza & Sandwiches, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 99. Violation: no vent over fryer.
• El Tarasco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: requirement for food to be properly labeled with original container and required records available; requirement for warewashing facilities to be installed, maintained, used and have test strips; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• La Cocinita de Lucy, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored, and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Angelique’s Sweet Snacks, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: refrigerator needs thermometer; and sink without drainboards and needs test strips.
