Perfect Scores
• Child Haven Child Care Food Service, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
Violations
• Eagleton Middle School Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, and/or used or test strips not used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Alcoa Elementary School Food Service, 1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: wall behind rack that was storing clean pans was in disrepair.
• Wendy’s, 264 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 86. Violations: employee drinking from cup without a lid or straw and didn’t wash hands after taking a drink; sliced tomato not kept at proper temperature; beverage cup being used in place of an ice scoop; gasket on walk-in cooler in disrepair; trash in front hand sink; floor dirty in dry storage area; floors dirty around equipment; dumpster lid open when not in use; trash on ground around dumpster.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used or test strips not used; current permit not posted.
