Perfect Scores
• Cruisin’ Cuisine Mobile Unit, 2831 Topside Road, Louisville
• Clark’s Deli & Sweets, 7717 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Maryville High School Food Service, 825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Green Meadow Country Club Bar, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: no cover for ice bin; inside of microwave dirty with old food splatter.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 East Hunt Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: meat not properly thawed; employee drink on food preparation surface; clean metal and plastic containers stacked while wet; plastic food bins not made of food-grade plastic; clean lids stored in dirty bin; ice built up in walk-in freezer.
• Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: in-use utensil not properly stored.
• Healthy Vibes Café, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: multiple cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches; some utensils chipped and in poor condition.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided or not accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• El Sazon Mexican Bar, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: three-compartment sink plumbing leaking to floor; floors holding stagnant water.
• Hurst Fun Foods Unit 1, 4630 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland: 98. Violations: ice scoop stored on dirty surface; no drainboards, carts or counter space for dirty dishes; and clean dishes being air dried.
• El Potrillo Restaurant, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: sugar bin uncovered when not in use; cutting boards moderately grooved; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• La Cocina de Mama Yaya, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters; old food splatter on wall in various locations.
• La Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: front bar for dressings not covered with sneeze guard; single-use utensils not stored facing same direction; floors and ceiling in disrepair; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpsters.
• Taqueria Trillizos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities not maintained; ventilation and lighting not adequate.
• Tacos El Cunao, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: thermometers not provided or not accurate; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Aroma Café, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; hot and/or cold water not available and/or pressure not adequate.
• William Blount Vocational Center Food Service, 227 County Farm Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: single-use trays and cups stored on floor in dry storage.
