Perfect Scores
• A Girl and Her Dog Mobile Unit, 502 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Ruby Tuesday, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 89. Violations: Food-contact surfaces not cleaned and/or sanitized; improper cold holding temperatures; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Las Margaritas, 2635 U.S. Highway 411, Maryville: 97. Violations: Plumbing not installed and/or improper backflow devices; inadequate ventilation and/or lighting and/or designated areas not used.
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 1810 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Bruster’s, 1400 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored.
• Domino’s, 2636 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Subway, 1775 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.