Perfect Scores
• Maw’s Dawgs Mobile Unit, 1415 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Rocky Branch Community Cub Concessions, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland
• Wiener Wagon Mobile Unit, 1423 Anderson Ave., Maryville
• Hot Rods 50’s Diner, 373 Hannum St., Alcoa
• Sweet Retreat, 727 Louisville Road, Alcoa
• Mike’s Shaved Ice 2 Mobile Unit, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
Violations
• A and R Texas BBQ Mobile Unit, 1920 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: old food and grime buildup on grill and oven.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick St., Maryville: 97. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used or stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed property, maintained and/or clean.
• Tres Portrillos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: paint peeling on shelving; side doors and top lids open on dumpster; walls unfinished in dining area; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair.
• La Casa La Casita Delisia, 908 Hillside Road, Louisville: 97. Violations: flour bin not covered; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpster.
• Los Chilangos Mobile Unit, 508 Benjamin Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: salsa not covered; various equipment dirty; low water pressure; floors and walls dirty with old grease and grime; bathroom walls and ceiling in disrepair; side doors and top lids open on dumpster.
• Pizza Hut, 7955 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: old food and grime buildup underneath shelving and equipment.
• Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: can opener blade dirty; single-serve spoons stored face up; bin storing clean utensils dirty; walls dirty in spots; floor tiles chipped.
• Asian Buffet, 1054 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloth not properly used or stored; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• Best Western Cades Cove Inn Food Service, 7824 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used or test strips not used.
• The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High St., Maryville: 98. Violation: proper cooling methods not used and/or equipment for temperature control not adequate.
• Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice scoop stored in ice bin.
• Mama’s Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: inside of cold holding units had old food splatter; ceiling tile damaged; reach-in freezer had excessive buildup.
• Calhoun’s Inside Bar, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: Ice scoop laying directly in ice.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: knife blade on can opener is rusty.
• El Jimador Mexican Grill & Bar, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: clean metal pans stacked while still wet.
• Bojangles, 2009 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: wet wiping cloths laying on shelf and not in sanitizer bucket; old food buildup in the corners and under fryers in food preparation area; current food service permit not posted.
• Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 88. Violations: bulk storage containers not properly labeled; large amount of cardboard accumulated in kitchen; boxes stored on the floor in walk-in cooler; wet wiping cloth laying on cutting board; scoops being stored with handles touching food in bulk storage bins; single-service containers stored on dirty surface; cutting board had dark cuts and scratches; tops, sides and handles of equipment had excessive food buildup; faucet on three-compartments sink leaking; floors had old food residue in corners, under and behind equipment; walls dirty, freezer door broken and excessive ice buildup in chest freezer.
• Smokin’ Joe’s Barbeque, 7753 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: Two kitchen staff members didn’t have facial hair properly covered; baseboards missing in various spots in kitchen area; vent hoods dirty and not working properly.
