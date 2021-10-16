Perfect scores
• Corn Crib Cafe, 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback
• Texas Roadhouse Bar, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
Violations
• Smokin’ Joe’s Barbeque, 7753 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 87. Violations: employee prepared bbq pork sandwich with bare hands; employee bathroom hand sink is not working; thermometers needed in reach-in coolers; can open blade has old, dried food stuck on it; dirty wet wiping cloth stored on prep. table; cutting boards have deep cuts and stains; ceiling has water damage and is falling throughout the kitchen; floor tiles are broken and missing throughout the kitchen; light out in back kitchen area; light out in the men’s room.
• Burger Master, 8439 State Highway 73, Townsend: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; current permit not posted.
• Guadalajara Jalisco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 93. Violations: employee drink sitting on prep. table; cup being used to scoop crushed ice; scoop handle down in the parmesan cheese; ice scoop inside the bin and handle is touching the ice; single serve utensils stored with handles touching the service ends; cutting boards have deep cuts and stains; dumpster doors left open and trash piled around them; ice built up in the reach-in freezer; lights are not properly shielded.
• Comida Rapida Mi Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; ventilation and lighting not adequate.
• La Cocina de Mama Yaya, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 91. Violations: flour stored on the floor in the dry stock area; dirty wet wiping towels stored on prep. surfaces, equipment and three-compartment sink; single service napkins are stored on the floor in dry stock area; three-compartment sink only had one drainboard; no counter space to store dirty dishes; shelves, fronts and sides of equipment has old food, grease and grime built up; dumpster doors left open and trash piled around them; old food splatter on walls around grill area; floor has broken tiles and old food and grime built up; vents above the grill have old grease and grime built up.
• La Cocinita de Lucy, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Raspadas, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: no sanitizer test strips available; dumpster doors left open and trash piled around them; old food splatter on the walls and ceiling; light out in kitchen.
• Chepa’s, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: dumpster doors open; floors not smooth.
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 90. Violations: no hot water for proper hand washing; need thermometers in cold units; dumpster doors open; walls and floors not smooth; old food splatter on wall.
• Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 172 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: foods in table warmer not covered while not in use; dirty wet wiping cloth laying on food prep. surface; cutting board has deep, blackened grooves; seal to walk-in cooler is broken; old food and grime built up under equipment and shelving; several light banister covers in kitchen area are broken.
• Cooper’s, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; ware washing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used or test strips not used.
• Chick-Fil- A #04738, 1767 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting board has deep, blackened grooves.
• Texas Roadhouse, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 92. Violations: meat not being stored at proper temperature; wet wiping cloths not properly stored; clean containers stacked while wet; ceiling tile out about drink station; floor tile cracked in kitchen; old food splatter on walls.
• Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, 501 North Cusick St., Maryville: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Clean Eatz, 551 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: using single-use cup without handle to dip ready-to-eat food.
• Jake’s Place, 5030 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 94. Violations: batter left uncovered while not in use; boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer; boxes of single-use items stored on floor in storage area; handle to hand sink is broken; lids to dumpsters missing; chest freezer has ice build up.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 East Hunt Road, Maryville: 84. Violations: both hand sinks without paper towels; hand sink in the back prep. area in disrepair and unable to use; employee did not wash hands before putting on new gloves after handling raw chicken with old gloves; employees wiping cutting boards with soiled wiping cloths that have not been in sanitizer solution; box of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer; food storage bins not made of food-grade plastic; toilet paper and paper towels not in dispensers; dumpster doors open and trash on the ground.
• Applebee’s, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: three-compartment sink leaking; top lid on dumpster in disrepair; floors dirty under equipment; floor tiles in disrepair causing stagnant water on floor.
