Violations
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville, 97. Violations, no approved thawing methods used, wiping cloths no properly used or stored, single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used.
• Calhoun’s #112, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville, 94. Violations, insects, rodents, animals present, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used or stored, in-use utensil not properly stored, inadequate ventilation and lighting designated areas.
• Calhoun’s #112 Inside Bar, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville, 98. Violations, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, inadequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
• Chili’s, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, 88. Violations, no approved thawing methods used, insects, rodents and animals present, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled, single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, used, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used, nonfood-contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
• A and R Texas BBQ Mobile Unit, 1920 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, 99. Violations, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled.
• Aubrey’s Bar, 909 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, 99. Violations, food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• Good Vibes on the River, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend, 94. Violations, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled, food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, warewashing facilities, installed, installed, maintained and used, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
• Walker’s Catfish Cabin, 7016-B East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, 97. Violations, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, single-use/single-service articles properly stored and used, nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Lemon Grass, 912 West Lamar Alexander, Maryville, 93. Violations, approved thawing areas not used, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, food and nonfood-contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
• Aubrey’s 909 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, 93. Violations, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, in-use utensil not properly stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried, handled, food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean, inadequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
• Smokeys Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 91. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored/dried/handled; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored/used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed/supplied/cleaned; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting not used in designated areas.
• La Cocina de Mama Yaya, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: opened bags of flour on floor and not sealed while not in use; three-comp sink without two drainboards and also needs test strips; dumpster lids open; walls dirty in spots and floor in disrepair.
• La Casa La Casita Delisia, 908 Hillside Road, Louisville: 98. Violations: employee drink stored on prep table; dumpster lids open.
• Delicias Balin, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 94. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and stored; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed/maintained/used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting not used in designated areas.
• El Potrillo Restaurant, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; garbage/refuse not properly disposed and facilities not maintained.
• La Frontera, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: bar without sneeze guard; various shelving rusted and does not have a smooth surface; two-comp sink faucet leaking and needs test strips; dumpster lids open; floors, walls, ceilings in disrepair (various).
